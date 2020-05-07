Wilma B. Ford peacefully passed away on May 5, 2020 at her home in Franklin. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob) R. Ford. He passed away 8 years prior, to the day. She also lost a very special Daughter in Law, Mrs. Dan “Netter” Ford. Wilma was also proceeded in death by her parents, Fred and Marie Bloom, her Brother and Sister in Law, Waldo and Bonnie Bloom and her Nephew, John Bloom, as well as many dear Friends!

Wilma is survived by her children, Jim (Angie), Dan, David, Fred (Michelle) Ford; grandkids, Bunnie, Mendy, Chris, Jay, Anna, Austin and Shelby; great grandkids, Hailey, Daniel and Kevin Lee; great great granddaughter, Raelynn; niece and nephew, Barbara (Marty) Chebuhar and Eric Bloom. She is also survived by her church family at Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene and by many friends.

Born on a farm, in Winfield, Iowa to Fred and Marie Bloom. Father was a Farmer and her mother was a House Wife/School Teacher. Her father passed when she was in First Grade. Brother and mother continued to run the farm. Wilma attended school in Winfield and Graduated High School in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. She started her college career in 1948 at Iowa Wesleyan Teachers College and received her Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree in Education from Tennessee State University. She did her Student Teaching at Johnson School in Franklin, TN. In 1971, she became a Metro Nashville Teacher. Teaching 7th Grade Math at Isaac Litton and Apollo Junior High Schools. She retired from teaching in 1991.

Some of her Hobbies included reading, solving puzzles, watching College Basketball and Games Shows on TV, Arts and Crafts; Ceramics, Pottery, Sewing, Knitting, Crochet and Quilting. She has donated many Knitted Sweaters to World Vision’s “Knit for Kids”, Prayer Shawls through Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene, and put together many quilt tops for Saint Andrew Lutheran Women’s Group which are completed and distributed through Lutheran World Relief. She is a member of the Cumberland Valley Quilters Association and Swedish Heritage Society.

In the true Spirit of this Math Teacher, and with the current challenge of Social Distancing her memorial will be anytime you balance your checkbook, figure ratios or percentage of income to cost of housing, food, clothing and etc. Next time you buy gas, try to figure your gas mileage in your head, have you got a “logical answer”? Now, figure it to see how close you were to the correct answer.

In lieu of Flowers, please donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee 331 Great Circle Road Nashville TN 37228 or www.secondharvestmidtn.org

The family would like to thank Ronnie Johnson and all the pastors at Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene, Willowbrook Hospice, Home Instead Senior Care and Angie Ford for their Excellent Care! Also Thanking Vanderbilt School of Medicine, Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and You!

Thank you all for the support, kind words and shared memories!