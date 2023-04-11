OBITUARY: Willodene Hambrick Hall

Willodene Hambrick Hall, age 81, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Willodene was preceded by her parents, Climmie and Effie Hambrick; sister, Patsy Reed; brothers, Paul Hambrick and Kenneth Hambrick.

Willodene is survived by her husband, Thurman S. Hall, Jr.; sons, Roger Lee Hall ( Terri), Richard Dewayne Hall (Diana), Raymond Dale Hall (Kelly); grandchildren, Christopher Hall (Arnette), Angela Kappen (Jimmy), Justin Hall (Lexi), Jarred Hall, and Austin Hall; great-grandchildren, Norah Kappen, Morgan Kappen, Riley Kappen, and Ella Hall; sister, Ima Jean Steel (Wayne); brothers, Bobby Hambrick (Barbara), Ted Hambrick (Patty), Jimmy Hambrick (Beth); sister-in-law, Pat Hambrick; Many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service was held at 12:00 Noon Monday, April 10, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Rusty Trotter and Rev. Ted Hambrick will officiate. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Willodene’s memory to Grassland Heights Baptist Church. 2316 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37069.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/