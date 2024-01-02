OBITUARY: Willie Mae ‘Pee Wee’ Pendergrass Pedigo

Willie Mae ‘Pee Wee’ Pendergrass Pedigo, age 81 of Franklin, TN passed away on December 29, 2023.

She retired as the Field Representative with the WIC Program for the State of Tennessee. Pee Wee never met a stranger and was loved by many. She was known for several things but especially her baking. Her grandchildren fondly knew her as “Oma Pee Wee”.

Preceded in death by husband, Dewey Pedigo; parents, J.W. and Velda Seals Pendergrass.

Survived by: son, Lee Pedigo; daughter, Beth (Mark) Cobb; grandchildren, Ryan and Collin Pedigo.

Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

