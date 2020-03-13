Ms. Willie Elizabeth Poteete, the first-born child of Thomas Ross Poteete, Sr. and Willie Anderson Poteete, was born February 18, 1929 in Williamson County, TN and passed from this earthly life March 11, 2020 in Franklin, TN.

Elizabeth is also preceded in death by her sisters, Ethel Jane Johnson, Angie Lynia Rye, Betty Frances Jones; brother, Thomas Ross Poteete, Jr. Survived by her sisters, Margaret Poteete of Whites Creek, TN, Grace Morris of Hartsville, TN, Mary Ruth (Allen) Toungette of Franklin, TN and Virginia “Genny” (Chuck) Jones of Callahan, FL; brother, German Rice Poteete, Sr. of Springfield, TN and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Elizabeth greatly loved gospel, music and in her younger years would travel to gospel music concerts.

The family would like to thank Sabrina with Claiborne & Hughes for your kindness and care for Elizabeth. Funeral Services will be held 1:00PM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation being held 30 minutes prior to the service; Dr. Rev. Jay Austin officiating.