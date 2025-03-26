OBITUARY: Willie ‘Cricket’ Nevils

Willie “Cricket” Nevils passed away on March 20, 2025 at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 76.

He was born on February 9, 1949 in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Anna Mai Lockridge and Malcolm Nevils.

Those left behind to cherish his many memories; wife, Cassandra Nevils; daughters, Kensey Nevils and Joveta Burns; son, Reginald Nevils; grandchildren, Jalisa Poynter, Tifani Poynter, Jamia Taylor, Jada Gatewood, Jaden Gatewood, Toby Simpson, Jr. and Tobiya Simpson; 6 great grandchildren; brothers, Malcolm (Mattie) Nevils and John (Delois) Nevils; sisters, Delia Belcher and Margaret Nevils; sister-in-law, Bobby Nevils; brother-in-law, Robert London; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends special friend, Jerry Hood.

Mr. Nevils will lie in state on Friday, March 28, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home. Visitation with family, Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 10:00 until 11:00 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, Tennessee, 37064, with funeral to begin at 11:00. Elder Corey Howse, eulogist. Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

