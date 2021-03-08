OBITUARY: Willie Bowman “Junior” Davis

Mr. Willie Bowman Davis, Jr, age 84 of Franklin, TN went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2021.

Willie was known by all as “Junior.” Junior was born and raised in Williamson County, TN to the late Willie Bowman Davis, Sr. and Banty Jones Davis. Junior, spend his early years as a logger and later as a carpenter. He was one of a kind, never met a stranger and was always ready to pick and joke around. Most of all he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He loved God and his family more than anything. He enjoyed singing gospel music and was very proud to have had the opportunity to travel with his family to various churches to spread God’s word through song. When he wasn’t busy working or singing his other love was his mules. Logging and plowing with mules, was hard work, but he wouldn’t have wanted to do either job without his precious mules by his side.

Junior leaves behind his bride of 62 years, Mary Ann Fox Davis; daughters, Karen Harris and Evelyn Watson (Billy); granddaughters, Amy Grubb (Marty), Kimberly Livingston, Kayla Lentz (Matt), Haven Watson and Kayla Watson; great-granddaughters, Adelyn Lentz, Morgan Grubb, and Lexi Watson; great-grandsons, Noah Fulton, Brayden Lentz, Landon Lentz, Liam Livingston and Blake Douberly.

Preceded in death by siblings, L.D. Davis and Garfield Davis; son-in-law, Ricky Harris.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Tommy Fox and Jimmy Davis officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Saturday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Davis, Tim Davis, Joey Davis, Collie Fox, Samuel Fox, Marty Grubb and Noah Fulton. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Davis, Jeffery Davis, Mickel Davis, Jason Davis and Robert Jennette. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenbrier Cemetery.