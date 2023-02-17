OBITUARY: Willie Blythe Poteete Hood

Willie Blythe Poteete Hood, age 98 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Willie Blythe was a Licensed Practitioner Nurse at worked at Dan German Hospital for five years and Williamson County Hospital for twenty five years.

Preceded in death by husband, Lewis Morgan “Hot” Hood after 58 years of marriage; son, Thomas Morgan “Tommy” Hood; brothers, Lighthall Poteete, Emory Poteete, Jr., Freeman Poteete and Charles Murray Poteete; sister, Lucy Giles.

Survived by: daughter, Diane (Barry) Foster; sisters, Jean Holland and Shirley Carpenter; grandchildren, Chris (Kristi) Foster, Lindsay Veach and Hunter (Carrie) Hood; great-grandchildren, Alison, Morgan & Savannah Foster, Denny & Luke Veach and Cameron & Audrey Hood.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Millard Johnson officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/