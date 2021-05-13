OBITUARY: Willie “Billie” M. King

By
Williamson Source
-
Willie

“Billie” (Willie Mae) Williams King, 91, passed away peacefully in Franklin, TN, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, with family by her side.

Billie was a deeply loved and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Active until the last few months of her life, she remained independent, creative and resourceful. She loved spending time with family, being outdoors, working with her plants, traveling, horseback riding, and was a faithful caretaker, great cook and exceptional seamstress.

She was born July 27, 1929 in Nolensville, TN, the third of six children to Ethel Ailene Little and Percy Hayden Williams. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert C. King, a World War II veteran; and by Vernon Daugherty, husband of 12 years; by her siblings, Helen Hassell Pewitt and P. H. Williams Jr.; and nephews Milton Hassell, Jr. and Erich Williams. Billie is survived by her children: Linda Johnson (Clarence) of Franklin; Julia Lynch (David) of Louisville, KY; and Gary King (Lucille) of Stanford, KY; by her grandchildren: Denny Johnson (Tricia); Jackie Buffatt; Jennifer Lynch Nickel (Mark); Caroline Lynch Pieroni (Robert); and Angela King Knapp (Ryan); by her great grandchildren: Lydia and Audrey Johnson; Amanda Shelton; Annaliese and John Mark Nickel; Caiden Knapp; Juliette and Arthur Pieroni; and by three great-great grandchildren: Jeremiah, Jordon and Jasmine Davis.

She is also survived by brothers, Morris E. Williams (Irene) and Gerald S. Williams (Ellie) and sister, Janice W. Tindall and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Billie was a long-time member of Walker Baptist Church and retired from Durango Boot.

The family thanks the staff at Maristone Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice for their kindness and loving care during the last six months.

Visitation will be held Friday 5-8 p.m. CDT and Saturday at 10 a.m. prior to the 11 a.m. celebration of life service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Wolverton officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walker Baptist Church, 1350 W. Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064.

