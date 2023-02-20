OBITUARY: Willie B. Anderson

Willie B. Anderson, age 87 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

He was born and raised in Williamson County to his parents Bonnie and Essie Maud Anderson.

He loved farming and enjoyed working in the garden. He was a wonderful father and grandfather that liked to make everyone laugh.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Anderson.

He is survived by his children Willie Steve (Pam) Anderson, Larry Michael Anderson, Inez (John) Burkett, and Marshall (Sandy) Anderson; grandchildren, ten; siblings, Mary Ruth, Wade, David, John, and Albert.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, February 20, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cross Keys Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Evan Anderson, Andrew Ruhlander, David Anderson, Brian Anderson, Chris Anderson, and Austin Brewer. Honorary Pallbearer is Mike Anderson. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

