OBITUARY: William ‘W.L.’ Louis Holt

William “W.L.” Louis Holt, age 58, of Franklin, TN passed away September 18, 2022 in Nashville, TN after an extended illness.

W. L. was born in Columbus, GA to the late Johnnie Albert Holt, Sr. and Mary Alice Sullivan Holt.

He was a self employed Horse Trainer and he really enjoyed training. He had a passion for Fishing and UT Football games. He loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.

Survived by his son, Dillon Holt, sister, Vickie (Howard) Bartlett, brothers, Jeff Holt, Johnny (Annette) Holt, Scott Holt, grandchildren, Bentley and Hensleigh Holt, special friends, Lee Wheat, Amy Charipar, Dana Green.

Memorial Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Sunday, Sept 25, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Little officiating. Visitation hours will be 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM on Sunday.

Honorary Pallbearers are Lee Wheat, Dan Meals

Memorials may be made to the W. L. Holt Memorial Fund.

To view the service live please visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1663976468209732

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

