OBITUARY: William Thomas Warpool

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for William Thomas Warpool

William Thomas Warpool, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed away July 5, 2021.

Veteran of the U.S. Navy Seaman First Class during World War II. Served aboard the USS Siboney. Retired Core Driller after twenty eight years of service with Geological Associates/EDGE. He was a member of the American Legion Post 88.

Preceded in death by parents, Henry Thomas and Vera Belle Pomeroy Warpool; son, William T. Warpool, Jr.; daughter, Doris Elaine Krischak; brother, Hugh Warpool, sisters, Annie Rebecca Carter and Mary Belle Stinson and great grandchild, Mindy Vance.

Survived by: loving wife of 60 years, Joyce Wilburn Warpool; son, Joe T. Warpool; daughter in law, Elaine Warpool; son in law, Kenny Krischak; brothers, Joe Dean (Lola) Warpool and Billy Ray (Frances) Warpool; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, John Griggs, Jr. officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research Association. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and two hours prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here