OBITUARY: William Thomas Warpool

William Thomas Warpool, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed away July 5, 2021.

Veteran of the U.S. Navy Seaman First Class during World War II. Served aboard the USS Siboney. Retired Core Driller after twenty eight years of service with Geological Associates/EDGE. He was a member of the American Legion Post 88.

Preceded in death by parents, Henry Thomas and Vera Belle Pomeroy Warpool; son, William T. Warpool, Jr.; daughter, Doris Elaine Krischak; brother, Hugh Warpool, sisters, Annie Rebecca Carter and Mary Belle Stinson and great grandchild, Mindy Vance.

Survived by: loving wife of 60 years, Joyce Wilburn Warpool; son, Joe T. Warpool; daughter in law, Elaine Warpool; son in law, Kenny Krischak; brothers, Joe Dean (Lola) Warpool and Billy Ray (Frances) Warpool; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, John Griggs, Jr. officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research Association. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and two hours prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com