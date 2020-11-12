OBITUARY: William Thomas “Tommy” King Sr.

William Thomas “Tommy” King, Sr. age 75 of Lewisburg, TN and formerly of Williamson County, passed away Wednesday Nov 11, 2020 at his residence.

Tommy was born in Williamson County to the late Chester and Estelle Marlin King. Tommy worked at several different jobs and could do just about anything. He loved Landscaping, cutting wood, riding on long rides, and trading cars. He loved helping people and will be sadly missed. Tommy was a member of Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church in Franklin, TN.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Elizabeth Faye Hazelwood King, daughter, Melissa White.

Survived by his wife, Alice Freeman Cason King, sons, W. T. “Tom” (Jamie) King, Jr., Kip (Jennifer) Cason, daughter, Tracey Cason, grandchildren, Lexi White, Caleb King, Gage Waller, Gabrielle Waller, Shelby Chaille, Allie Cason, great-grandchildren, Tanner and Charlotte Chaille, sisters, Hilda (Cary) Reynolds, Janet Garner, brothers, Richard (Jenny) King, Glen (Jo Ann) King, and several Nieces and Nephews.

Services will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday Nov 13, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN with Bro. Doyle Hurst officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Friday from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. The Burial to follow the service in Crutcher Cemetery on Smithson Rd. in Bethesda, TN. Active Pallbearers are Gage Waller, Richard King, Micky Garner, Caleb King, Kip Cason, Greg Briles. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be the Members of Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church. If you wish, memorials may be made to Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com