William Thomas “Piss Willie” Crafton, age 71 of College Grove, TN passed away January 4, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, George W. “Jack” and Johnnie Margaret Ryan Crafton and infant son, William Bruce Crafton. Survived by: children, Cheyenne (Shanea) Crafton of College Grove, Bonnie (Ben) Yates of Franklin, TN, Renea (Rob) Cothran of Shelbyville, TN, Melodie (Daniel) Brady of Santa Fe, TN, Wendy (Johnny) Cole of Chapel Hill, TN, Brian (Megan) Pate of Clarksville, TN and Dray (Bridgette) Pate of Columbia, TN; step child, Heather Helms of Centerville, TN; grandchildren, Graysun Crafton, Cora, Cindy and Charlie Yates, Audrey (Chase) Bobier, Paige Brady, Kelvin Hartley, Kalab Poteete, Kameron and Kenzie Cole, Makayla and Madison Pate, Aaliyah and Jaden Pate, Daisy Barber and soon to be baby Crafton.

A Memorial Gathering will be held 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the William Thomas Crafton Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com