William T. McClanahan, Jr. “Bill” – Age 83, of Brentwood, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, February 20, 2026.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gay Gilbert McClanhan, and his parents William T. McClanahan, Sr. and Elizabeth McClanahan.

Bill was born and raised in Nashville, TN. He went to Stokes School, Ramson School, West High School and graduated from Vanderbilt University. He joined the US Army and retired as rank of Lt. Colonel. He served our country for 28 years. After retirement from the Army, he went to work for the State of Tennessee and was employed for 39 years before retiring.

Bill enjoyed life with his beautiful wife, Gay. They loved to travel and took many trips together before her passing several years ago. He was very thankful for his parents and grandparents.

A private burial will be held at Harpeth Hills at a later date.

