William (Bill) Samuel Fuller of Chapmansboro TN, went home to our Lord after a long illness, on January 31, 2026 in the loving presence of his wife and his brother Ron.

Bill was born in Windsor VT on July 28, 1951, to Rollo D Fuller Sr and his mother Julia M Fuller (Hanks). He graduated from Stevens High School in Claremont NH in June of 1970. Bill joined the US Marine Corp shortly after graduation and served in many places around the world, retiring in August of 1995 achieving the rank of Master Sargent E8.

Upon retirement from the Marines, Mr Fuller went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from De Vry Institute of Technology. He also attended Truck Driver Training and became an over the road trucker, eventually purchasing his own truck and becoming an independent contractor.

Mr Fuller loved his dogs, camping, gardening and helping others. He kept an eye out for his neighbors, both at home and on his many camping trips to VT.

Bill is survived by his wife Marlene Kay Fuller (Paquin) with whom he has shared his life with for the last 13 years, his son Ralph S Fuller of Chapmansboro TN, his daughter Jhennifer M Fuller of Kansas City MO. And a stepdaughter Christina M Granger of Swansey NH. Bill is also survived by his grandchildren Ren, Tate and Grayson Granger. His siblings Rollo (Ron) D Fuller and his wife Patty of Venus TX, Thomas B Fuller and his wife Rose of Charlestown NH, and Elizabeth (Betty) J Woodman and her husband Stanley of Unity NH. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife of 34 years Deborah K Fuller (Barheight).

Services will be held in Kansas City MO at St Peter’s Episcopal Church at a later date.

