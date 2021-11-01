OBITUARY: William Russell Turnage

William Russell Turnage, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed away October 30, 2021. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late John Russell “Bill” Turnage and Willie Belle Pate Turnage.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII. Russell retired from Kroger as a meat cutter. He worked at numerous Kroger’s all over the Middle Tennessee area.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Turnage and Joyce Turnage Barnes.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Janie Mayfield Turnage of Franklin, TN; son, Jack Turnage of Franklin, TN; daughters, June (John) Fisher of Mt. Juliet, TN and Julie (Ernie) Bryant of Nolensville, TN; brother, Bobby (Betty Jo) Turnage of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Kim Turnage, Kelly Turnage, Pacer (Brittany) Turnage, Zeb Turnage, Josh Smithson, Joni Smithson Crockarell, Bill Bryant, Katie Bryant Schwerdtfeger, Chris Wilson, John Fisher, Jr., Nick Fisher, Jake (Beth) Fisher; great-grandchildren, Matthew Heithcock, Madison Heithcock, Shelby Clark, Avery Schwerdtfeger, Haylee Schwerdtfeger, Katelyn (Robbie) West, Rylie Crockarell, Porter Smithson, Holden Smithson and seven step great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, November 5, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Josh Smithson, Bill Bryant, Pacer Turnage, Chad Turnage, Zeb Turnage, Porter Smithson, Matthew Heithcock and Darrell Turnage will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his brother, Bobby Turnage, former and current employees of Kroger.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Visitation will be 4-7PM Thursday, and one hour prior to the service at 11:00am Friday, November 5, 2021 at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com