OBITUARY: William Roy Nigh

William Roy Nigh

April 9, 1960 – June 6, 2025

Franklin, Tennessee – It is with deep sadness we announce William Roy “Bill” Nigh died Friday, June 6, 2025. A Celebration of Life will take place at 3 p.m. on June 22, 2025, at Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

Bill was born April 9, 1960, in Wichita Kansas to the late Edison Roy Nigh and Margaret Ann. He graduated Texas Tech University and had a financial career that spanned decades of leadership with Synovus Bank. Of all his success, his greatest pride and joy were his children, twins, Lauren and Matt.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Elizabeth Anne; daughter Lauren (Chris) Ford; son Matthew (Rachel) Nigh; mother Ann McQuade; brother David Nigh; sister Julie Cloutman; and five grandchildren.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to Cavalier Rescue USA, https://cavalier-rescue-usa.snwbll.com/giving-portal.

