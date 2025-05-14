OBITUARY: William Robert Oglesby

It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of William “Bill” Robert Oglesby, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who left us peacefully on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the age of 79.

Bill was born in Knoxville, TN on June 23, 1945, the son of Jacob Irvin Oglesby and Edith Louise Oglesby. He grew up in Knoxville attending Young High School (where he met lifelong friend Bob Greene) and graduated from the University of Tennessee.

Bill built a meaningful career spanning 45 years. He held positions at BDO in Memphis (where he and Rose Mary met lifelong friends Brent and Linda Patrick), Tri-Data in Atlanta and as Chief Financial Officer at Hargray Communications Group in Hilton Head, SC. In 2007, he and his business partner Bob LaBonté bought Communications Data Group which they owned until they retired. Owning CDG was a career milestone, and Bill loved the friends he made there.

Bill’s greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. He and Rose Mary were married for 56 wonderful years, filled with love and laughter. He was a wonderful and loving father to Lauren, bonding over scary movies, accounting, and Disney World. Among his greatest joys was becoming a grandfather to Genevieve Rose Thomas. Gigi and her Pappy held a special bond and he cherished every moment he got to spend with her.

Bill also was a proud Tennessee Vol, loved dogs, playing pool, collecting coins and good bourbon. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Rose Mary, cherished daughter Lauren and her husband Kevin Thomas, and his adored granddaughter Genevieve. Bill is also survived by brothers David and Howard (Monica) Oglesby, and sister-in-law Carol Moorhead. He was Uncle Bill to his nieces and nephews Lisa Carter, Darcy Harper (Jimmy), Tyler Harper (Maddie), Ansley (Campbell), Elise (Jack), Lee Ella Enfinger, Thomas Parrott (Kathy), Ruby Sherrill (Robert), Jennifer Blackwell (John) and Jake Oglesby.

Though our hearts are broken, we find peace knowing Bill lived a life full of love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to his family. A celebration of life will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on May 18, 2025, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Operation Smile.