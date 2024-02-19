OBITUARY: William ‘Robert’ King

William “Robert” King, age 82 of Franklin, TN passed away on February 17, 2024.

Robert was a native of Williamson County, TN and born to the late James Burton, Sr. and Eunice Thelma Cartwright King.

Preceded in death by son, John Robert King, Sr.; brother, James Burton King, Jr. and Paul King; sisters, Thelma Mae Robinson and Carmen Rose King.

He was a member of Millview Church of Christ and loved Jesus and his family. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. In addition to loving his horses, he loved fishing, all kinds of hunting especially coon hunting. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survived by: wife of 63 years, Barbara King; son, Anthony (Scott) King; daughters, Sherrie (Tony) Mangrum and Trish (Nancy) King; brothers, Jack King and Doug King; grandchildren, Leslie Neal, Lacey (Chris Amos) Mangrum and J.J. King; great-grandchild, Kellye Neal and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 19, 2024, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Crutcher Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be J.J. King, Ronnie Huffaker, Mike Pinkerton Jr., Tony Mangrum, Doug Smith and Scott Hanselman. Honorary pallbearers will be members of 1958-1959 Franklin High Football team, Mike Pinkerton, Pat Sullivan, Marni Sullivan, Jimmy Nichols, Raymond Vaughn, Tom Fox and Melvin Gray.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until service time on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/