OBITUARY: William Robert ‘Bob’ Canaday Jr.

William Robert “Bob” Canaday, Jr. was born in Spartanburg, SC to the late William Robert Sr. & Bessie Canaday. He passed away peacefully on April 29, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Canaday; sons, Eric (Ju-Ling) of Miami, FL, and Mark (Lordes) of Miami, FL.

Bob spent 47 years in Franklin and operated Canaday Photography. He and his wife published Franklin: A Photographic Collection Volumes I and II. He also assisted in publishing the History of Williamson Medical Center. His vast collection of photographs have been used in decorating many banks and establishments like the Chop House in Franklin and as well in many books written.

Previous to moving to Franklin in 1974, Bob spent many years as a medical researcher in Miami. He was instrumental in developing the heart/lung bypass machine and silastic tubing now used everywhere. He was also on the first kidney transplant team.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, May 9, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Jim Taylor will officiate and Rick Warwick will share memories and reflections. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 4893 Franklin, 101 Eddy Ln. Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/