OBITUARY: William Robert Adcock

William Robert Adcock, affectionately known as Rob, went to be with Jesus April 10, 2025, at NHC Healthcare in Farragut, Tennessee. He was 56 years old.

Rob was born on June 14, 1968, in Nashville, Tennessee, and was raised on a farm in Nolensville. Approximately four years ago, he moved to Farragut, where he continued to bring light, laughter, and share his faith with those around him.

During his time at NHC Healthcare, Rob became known for his genuine friendliness and kind spirit. He developed close, heartfelt relationships with his caregivers, who held a very special place in his life. Their love and care brought him comfort, dignity, and joy, and his family will be forever grateful for the compassion they showed him.

Rob is survived by his loving sister, Debbie; brother-in-law, Colin Moskal; his “second mom” Margaret Burke, and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Adcock; his mother, Louise “Toodle” Adcock; and special cousins Darold Burke and Alex Adcock.

He lived a life defined by warmth, connection, and resilience. Rob had an easy smile and a gentle way with people that left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, Young-Williams Animal Center, or Mission of Hope in Knoxville, TN.

Rob will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the blessing of knowing him. His legacy lives on in the kindness he showed, the lives he touched, and in the hearts of those who cherished him. He is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.