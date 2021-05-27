OBITUARY: William “Randy” Barnhart

Mr. William “Randy” Barnhart, age 69 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on May 24, 2021.

Randy was born in Union Point, GA to William Kelsey Barnhart and Edith Lewis Barnhart. Randy Graduated from Greene County High School in 1970. Upon graduating Athens Technical College, Randy began his career as an auto mechanic. After a few years, Randy became a maintenance supervisor at United Technologies in Greensboro GA. Randy loved working in the hay field and raising cattle. He was also an avid supporter of Nathanael Greene Academy where he served on the board of trustees while his children attended. In 1994 Randy relocated to work as the maintenance supervisor for Prime Colorants in Franklin, Tennessee.

He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a handyman who could fix anything that broke. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years, Lisa Napier Barnhart; Mother, Edith Barnhart; children, Ellen (Shane) Davis and Jamie (Mandy) Barnhart; grandchildren, Zoey Brock and Abby Barnhart.

Preceded in death by father, Kelsey Barnhart.

A visitation with the family will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com