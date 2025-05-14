OBITUARY: William Paul “Bill” Prevost

William Paul “Bill” Prevost was born on March 20, 1955, in Niagara Falls, New York. Bill passed on to eternal life with his Heavenly Father on May 10, 2025, after a fifteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. Bill was the son of Robert Paul and Marie Christie Fisch Prevost. At the age of two, the family moved to Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and at age seven to Greenville, South Carolina.

Bill graduated from Christ Church Episcopal School in 1973 where he was a four-sport athlete and recipient of both the Roberts Award and the Headmaster’s Award. Bill graduated from Furman University in 1977 with a degree in Economics and Business Administration while also earning 3 letters in varsity basketball, and serving on the President’s Advisory Council, President of the Intra-Fraternity Council, and selected among “Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. After a fifty one year career in transportation and logistics that started on the loading docks of Roadway Express in 1973, Bill retired as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paladin Capital, Inc., an ESOP holding company he created that returned over $68 million in retirement benefits to its employee-shareholders during his tenure.

Bill was an active member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville. He especially enjoyed his Wednesday morning men’s Bible Study, “Biscuits and Bibles” and his “Connect Small Group.”

Bill is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 47 years, Michele Myerly Prevost “Shelley”; daughters, Christie Michele Prevost (Gary) Sullivan and Katherine Sutherland Prevost “Katie”; three amazing grandchildren, Anne Marie Sullivan, Rory Sullivan, Aaron Sullivan; and a beloved sister, Laura Marie Prevost (Bob) LaRue.

To know “Pre” was to have a friend. He was liked and respected by many friends who were a constant support and blessing in his life and during his illness.

The Celebration of the Christian’s Hope for Bill will be on Thursday, May 15th, 2025, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN 37215. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30-11:45 followed by the funeral service at 12:00. The burial will be at 2:00pm at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, 9090 TN Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221.

In lieu of flowers, Bill would be honored by a donation of any amount to Raise the Roof Academy in Nashville, PO Box 92216, Nashville, TN 37209, Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215, or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

If you would like to honor Bill’s life with your attire, his favorite colors were purple and yellow.

