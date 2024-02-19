OBITUARY: William Nelson ‘Bill’ Derryberry

William Nelson “Bill” Derryberry, age 97 of Franklin, TN passed away February 15, 2024.

Bill was born in Maury County, TN and made his home in Williamson County, TN for many years. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II. He met the love of his life, Christine in Cherokee, AL and referred to that special place as his second home. He was the owner and operator of Tennessee Valley Paving Company. He was an avid antique car collector.

Preceded in death by wife, Christine Hargett Derryberry; parents, Felix T. and Mattie Ellen Parrish Derryberry.

Survived by: children, William Michael (Helen) Derryberry, Angie Carolyn (Ernie) Moore and Bryan Tracey (Meridith) Derryberry; grandchildren, Ernest Francis III (Ghimel) Moore, Marc Christopher (Kassie) Moore, Christine Marie Moore (Paul) Nasri, Cameron Tracey Derryberry and Cooper William Derryberry; great-grandchildren, Katalina Moore, Ernest F. Moore IV, Max Moore, Chase Moore, Elise Moore, Paul Nasri, Jr., Angie Nasri and Philip Nasri.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson and Gary Fewell officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Paul Mangrum, Bodie Mangrum, Pete Mangrum, LePolodo Sabedra, George Ingram Jr., Jimmy Crafton, Cameron Derryberry and Cooper Derryberry. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Knight, Jerry Caldwell, William Andrews, John McCord, Jimmy Nichols, Paul King, Madonna Osborne, Karen Moore, Dan Eubank, present and former employees of Tennessee Valley Paving Company.

The family wanted to pay special honor to friends that have gone before him, Gene Cross, Wilson Vaden, Neil Barnhill, Odell Hamm and Herman Hill. He truly missed their friendship over the years and they meant so much to him and his family.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

