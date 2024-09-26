OBITUARY: William Nathan Birdwell

William Nathan Birdwell, age 39 of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Nathan was born on July 18, 1985, to his loving parents, Kevin and Renee McKee Birdwell.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Zachory Birdwell and his grandparents, Howard and Anita Carrington Birdwell.

Nathan was a member of the Berea Church of Christ where in prior years, he was active in assisting with Vacation Bible School and other youth related activities. He did a lot of work behind the scenes for the Church that most members were not aware of.

Nathan was an avid Atlanta Braves and Nashville Predators fan. He was a talented woodcarver, artist, and musician. He loved the outdoors, especially the beach. He had a special connection with nature and all animals. He dearly loved his two dogs, Reba and Ranger. Nathan had a gift for seeing the beauty of God’s creations that many of us overlooked.

He loved helping others. He counted it a great blessing that he had the opportunity to travel to Honduras twice and help with the work of Mission Lazarus. He cherished the time that he spent assisting his uncle and aunt’s charity, Present Troubles Racing with their annual Hills & Hollers Run.

Besides his parents, he is survived by a loving and supportive family including his grandparents, L.E. & Cornelia Hughes McKee, Uncle Mitch (Leslie) McKee, Aunt Melese (Greg) Underwood and Uncle William (Neridia) Birdwell and cousins Davis and Preston McKee, Rachel (Bill), Emmie and Noah Crew, Alex Underwood, and Will Birdwell.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. There is no visitation period.

Active pallbearers will be Davis McKee, Preston McKee, Alex Underwood, Bill Crew, Josh Baker, Cliff Hughes, and Caleb Hughes.

In lieu of flowers, gifts or food, the family request that donations be made to:

Present Troubles Racing

125 Cornerstone Circle

Franklin, TN 37064

Mission Lazarus

P. O. Box 306498

Nashville, TN 38230

Mission.lazarus.org

The Williamson County Animal Center

1006 Grigsby Hayes Court

Franklin, TN 37065

Adoptwcac.org

