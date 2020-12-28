OBITUARY: William Moore Galavin

William (Bill) Galavin, age 92, was born on September 3, 1928, in Franklin and died due to complications of COVID-19 on December 24, 2020.

Bill was a lifelong Williamson County resident and veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Third National Bank / Sun Trust. He was a dedicated family man and avid golfer. Bill lived independently all of his life and attributed this to his healthy, active lifestyle. He maintained a daily exercise routine and was proud to say he had walked enough miles to circumnavigate the earth twice. He maintained strong personal connections including family, golfing buddies, and many friends. He still played golf and was able to consistently win against his family members well into his 92nd year.

Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Louise Reese (Moms), father, Moore Galavin, sister Dorothy Jean Stephens, and his beloved friend Beverly Covington.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Galavin; his grandsons, Benjamin (Jenna) Zulfer, and Kyle (Keisha) Zulfer; and his great-granddaughter Juniper Zulfer; nieces and nephew, Jan, Gail, and Tim. Those who knew him have said, “There has never been a better man”. He will be forever cherished and missed.

If you would like to honor him, Bill’s favorite charity was St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. His family would like to strongly encourage everyone to wear their mask and offer their appreciation to all healthcare workers.