OBITUARY: William Milton ‘Billy’ Giles Jr.

William Milton “Billy” Giles, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, he was 82 years old.

Billy was a native of the Bethesda Community and a lifelong farmer. Member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by son, Jeffery Ray Giles; parents, William Milton Sr. and Bessie Pearl Hill Giles; sisters, Ruth Edmondson and Linda Pritchett.

Survived by: wife of 60 years, Katie Shelton Giles; son, Craig Alan (Kelley) Giles; daughter, Melody Giles (Jamie) Jacobs; brother, John Larry (Linda) Giles; grandchildren, Zackary (Tori) Giles, Alex (Elizabeth) Giles, Katlyn Jacobs, Karlee Jacobs and Castle Giles; great-grandchildren, Paisley Giles, Channing Giles, Clark Giles and River Brogan; beloved dog, Butterscotch.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bill Herron and Pat Whittemore officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Zack Giles, Alex Giles, David Giles, Doug Hayes, Paul Hahn, Randy Giles, Phil Marlin and Randy Hickman. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Tomlin, Everett Hayes, Calvin Glenn, Eugene McMillan, Bethesda Market Morning Crew and members of Bethesda United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service online, please visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY2ODEyNjExMjIxODQ1NSZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

