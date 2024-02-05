OBITUARY: William ‘Mike’ Ross

William “Mike” Ross passed away at the age of 82 in Nolensville, TN on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

He is survived by daughters, Lisa Ross Erickson (Scott) and Jennifer Ross Gaynor (Joe); his grandchildren, Lauren Gaynor, Ryan Gaynor (Paige), and Emily Gaynor; his great-grandson, Jaxson Gaynor; and his “sister”, Jane Stephenson.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Donna Malone Ross; his parents, Charles and Maurice Ross; and his brothers, Patrick Ross and Jerry Ross.

Mike was born on February 1, 1941, in Sapulpa, OK but spent most of his childhood in San Bernadino, CA and Kelso, CA.

He was an Electronics Engineer for most of his life before retiring. In his retirement, he worked as a security guard for a building in Irvine, CA where he was beloved by the tenants. Mike married the love of his life, Donna, on July 10, 1965, and they were married for 53 years before she passed away in 2019.

Mike and Donna raised their 2 daughters, Lisa and Jennifer, in Yorba Linda, California where they lived for nearly 30 years before moving to Rancho Santa Margarita, California in 1997. Mike and his “sister” Jane followed his daughters to Nolensville, TN when they moved in 2021.

Mike was thoughtful, kind, loyal and witty. If you knew him, you loved him! Mike loved his family more than anything. He was a dedicated husband and father and later became very involved in all his grandchildren’s lives. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he beamed at the very mention of them. He became a great-grandfather in 2022 and he loved that role too.

Mike loved people and if you were lucky enough to be in his circle, you knew you had a friend for life. He was often quiet yet could be quite the storyteller. He loved to tell stories from his childhood, especially from his days living on the desert of Kelso.

Mike will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all. The last few years of his life he had many health struggles and as a result, he often told his family he was ready to join his beloved, Donna, in heaven. Mike was a quiet man of faith and his family is rejoicing that he is in the loving arms of Jesus.

Services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135, 615-776-7009. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

