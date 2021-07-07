OBITUARY: William Michael Cherry

William Michael Cherry Jr., age 15 passed away on July 6, 2021, at the Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt surrounded by loved ones.

He blessed this world on July 13, 2005, at Williamson County Medical Center and blessed several families with the gift of life through his selfless donations on the day of his passing.

He attended Franklin High School where he played football and baseball. He had a love for sports, hunting, fishing, but most of all, his family and many friends whom he loved and protected. William was the kind of person everyone wanted to be around. Standing over 6 feet tall, the only thing bigger than this young man was his heart. He loved unconditionally and unapologetically no matter who was watching. He was never too old or too cool to give a much-needed hug. He was respected and adored by all his many cousins. His mother was the love of his life, his father was his best friend, and his little sister was his biggest fan. The only thing this boy knows in life is love. How to give it, how to receive it, and how to be it.

William is survived by his parents, Will and Tricia Cherry; little sister Adelynn Cherry; grandparents, Oudom and Cheryl Sychantha, Michael and Karen Cherry and Sarah Cherry; great grandparents, Gaetano Leone and Patricia Masterson; uncles and aunts, Derrick and Lisa Sychantha, Nicole and Dustin Hargrove, Holley Sychantha, Tiffany and Tyler Denter, Jesselyn and Dennis Ebanks, Rebecca and Jason Wooldridge, Emily and Chuck Beard, John Harper, Jim and Jeffie Cherry; great uncles and aunts, Michelle and Jeff Gallacher, Michael and Amy Masterson and many other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, July 12, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Wally Whidby officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Friends will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Franklin High School Baseball Team and Football Team.

Memorials may be made to Williamson Medical Center Children’s Hospital c/o Williamson Medical Foundation, 4321 Carothers Parkway, Suite 604, Franklin, TN 37067. Visitation will be 3-8PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com