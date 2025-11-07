OBITUARY: William Mark McMillen

William Mark McMillen, age 64 of Franklin, Tennessee, departed for his eternal home after a brief illness on November 4, 2025, surrounded by those who loved him most. Born in the old Williamson County Hospital on March 17, 1961, Mark served Williamson County from that very same building as the Director of Building Codes for 33 years, helping to manage the county’s rapid growth throughout his career.

Mark was a dedicated member of the building community both locally and throughout the state, serving as President of the Middle Tennessee Code Officials Association and receiving their Code Official of the Year and President’s Awards in 2000; as well as being named Code Official of the Year by the Tennessee Building Official’s Association in 2016 and being honored as a Legend of the Business by the Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee in 2023.

Mark never met a stranger and was a dedicated fan of the Tennessee Volunteers, NASCAR, and the Tennessee Titans, where he was a founding season ticket holder. Mark served in the United States Marine Corps and maintained that personal standard for the rest of his life.

Mark is predeceased by his loving father Karl Schmid, brother German “Frog” McMillen III, niece Crystal McMillen; and his wife Melissa Wright McMillen.

Mark is survived by his beloved and loving son James McMillen, who idolized him; his loving mother Brownie Juanita Hood Schmid; brother David “Payday” McMillen; long time loving partner Lisa Hobgood and her son Ethan Hobgood, whom he considered as a second son; sister-in-law Beverly McMillen, brother-in-law Chris (Angie) Wright; niece Jessica Wilder; and innumerable friends, coworkers, and members of the building community across Tennessee.

Arrangements are being handled by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 2:00PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Saturday from 3-8PM and after 12 Noon on Sunday. A Masonic service will be conducted on Saturday at 7PM.

Pallbearers will be: George King, Kevin Adair, Terry Bruce, Trey Vaughn, Brent Seaton, and Douglas Hood. Honorary Pallbearers: Jimmy Franks, Jack Weisner, Bennie McCoy, Bubba McCoy, and Williamson County Building Codes Department.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark’s name to Breakthrough Type 1 Diabetes, formerly known as the Breakthrough Type 1 Diabetes (Formerly JDRF).