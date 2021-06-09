OBITUARY: William Logan Smitherman

William Logan Smitherman, 24, of Franklin, passed away on June 3rd, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Marsha (Logan) and Barry Smitherman, and sister, Katie Hoff (Eric) of Valdosta, GA.

William graduated from Franklin High School as a member of the Principal’s List. He excelled in Mock Trial and was a member of the two-time district championship team. He competed in DECA at the regional and state levels and qualified for the international competition. Additionally, he received the Entrepreneurship Student of the Year award and Sports & Entertainment Marketing Student of the Year award.

William attended The University of Alabama on a full academic scholarship where he was a member of the University’s Honors College. He also participated in Phi Beta Lambda business fraternity and won first place in the sports & entertainment marketing category and second place in the marketing concepts category at the state competition. Most recently, William had begun studies to obtain his paralegal certificate.

William was a big fan of Alabama football and the LA Lakers. He enjoyed rap/hip-hop music and had a passion for producing his own beats. He loved dogs and never passed one without asking if he could pet it.

William had a tender heart and a beautiful smile. He was effortlessly brilliant and limitlessly gifted. His favorite three words to say were “I love you”. He was adored by his aunts, uncles, and cousins – and was so proud to be an uncle to Marlowe.

William was a true blessing to his mom, dad and sister. Their lives will never be the same, and the void left by his passing can never be filled. However, they will forever cherish the memories of the 24 wonderful years they spent with him and rejoice in knowing he is in God’s loving arms and at perfect peace.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. William’s funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Matthew Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (www.friendsofwcac.org/donate) or Rocketown (www.rocketown.org/donations).