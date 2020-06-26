



William Lee “Will” Clifford, age 11 went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020.

Will was the shining star to his family. He was a good and honest young man who always stuck up for his brother. He loved his pet birds and enjoyed listening to music and doing computer coding. He was deeply loved by his family and will be missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind his parents, Tony and Liz Clifford; siblings, Tony Clifford, Katie Clifford and Raven Monschein; grandparents, Millie Dennis, Jackie (Ken) Klocek, Doug Combs, Gordon Taylor, Ray and Marianne Clifford.

A private funeral mass will be held at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, Father Jerry Strange officiating. Burial at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Will Clifford Memorial Fund in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME




