OBITUARY: William Lee ‘Bill’ Dawson

William Lee “Bill” Dawson of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, he was 75 years old.

Bill was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Retired sales representative in the medical equipment industry. He was a member of the South End United Methodist Church. Also, a member of the VFW Post #4893 and Elks Lodge #72. He was a long-standing Kentucky Colonel.

Bill was known for his famous banana puddings. He had a kind spirit and was faithful in making sure if you did something for him, he showed his appreciation by giving out his puddings or banana bread. He was a collector of watches and clocks but was never on time!! Bill was a loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa and loved his family. He was a friend to many and never met a stranger.

Preceded in death by parents, Wood Eugene and Ola Mae Beasy Dawson and sister, Penny Sparks.

Survived by: wife of 53 years, Jo Ann Price Dawson; daughters, Kimberly (Brad) Merrilees and Casey Dawson; brothers, Jim Dawson and Harold (Peggy) Dawson; grandchildren, Cooper Merrilees, Grace Merrilees, Haygen Jones and Ansley Jones.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Shelby Slowey officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and 12:00 Noon until service time at 2:00 PM on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South End United Methodist Church, 5042 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or VFW Post #4893, 101 Eddy Lane, Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

