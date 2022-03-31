OBITUARY: William L. Scales

Mr. William L. Scales of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, he was 76 years old.

Preceded in death by son, Jeffery “Jeff” Scales; and parents, Mary Scales and Buddy Scales.

William loved the Lord and his family very much. He was a long-time member of Giles Creek Baptist Church. He loved singing and playing music and always had something funny or corny to say. William spent most of his life farming in Williamson County. He enjoyed gardening and growing tomatoes. He has gone home to be with the Lord. He will be missed.

Survived by wife, Vicki Vernon Scales; daughter, Jan King and Rudy; grandsons, Blake (Tiffany) King and Cameron (Kelsey) King; great-grandsons, Tucker Johnson and Cason King and another great-grandson on the way; sister, Gail (John) Post; and brothers, Clyde (Gayle) Scales and Carl Scales.

A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Diversicare Healthcare of Smyrna.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Terry Campbell. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Giles Creek Baptist Church. Active Pallbearers will be Blake King, Cameron King, Bubba Crutcher, Rudy Reed, Robin Scales, Nelson Smith, Roy Rossignol, and Mike Corbitt.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, April 1, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

