OBITUARY: William Kensey Jenkins Jr.

William “Ken” Kensey Jenkins Jr., age 55, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 28, 2025.

Born on July 9, 1969, in Nashville, Ken was the beloved son of Linda Faye and William Kensey Jenkins Sr. He was a proud lifelong Tennessean and attended Franklin Christian Church. Ken’s life was marked by his unwavering love for his family, his deep-rooted faith, and his infectious passion for sports.

A true sports enthusiast, Ken was rarely seen without a ballcap—often representing his beloved Vanderbilt Commodores. His athletic talent earned him baseball scholarships to both Aquinas College and Belmont University, where he excelled as a student-athlete. His love for the game carried into his adult life, as he spent countless hours coaching youth baseball, basketball, and flag football, and sharing his enthusiasm for golf.

Ken had a remarkable gift for turning everyday moments into lasting memories. Known to transform his backyard into a makeshift sports arena—be it a football field, baseball diamond, or soccer pitch—he regularly organized neighborhood tournaments that brought kids, families, and laughter together. His yard wasn’t just a yard; it was a gathering place where joy, teamwork, and spirited competition thrived.

Ken is survived by his loving parents, Linda Faye and William Kensey Jenkins Sr.; devoted wife of 20 years, Mary Elizabeth Myers Jenkins; his children, Luke William (18), Benjamin Thomas (16), and Macie Faye (5); his sister, Sherrie Jenkins; and a wide circle of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his cherished niece, Kinsey Morris, his aunt and uncle, Ronnie and Joyce Mays, and grandparents, Horace and Geneva Sullivan and Boyd and Lucille Jenkins.

The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 2, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests meals to be provided through the Meal Train link, and monetary donations will be accepted for the family at the funeral home. Coach Ken memorial decals will also be available at the funeral home by donation. All donations will directly benefit the family.