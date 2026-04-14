With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of William “Bill” Kenneth Jorgensen of Boston, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Bill passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, April 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Safety Center, 304 Beasley Drive, Franklin, Tennessee. A memorial service will take place on Friday, April 17, at 12:30 p.m. at Rolling Hills Community Church, 1810 Columbia Avenue, Suite 100, Franklin, Tennessee. A private burial will follow the service.

Bill was born on March 10, 1964, in Flint, Michigan, to the late Kenneth Jorgensen and Nan (Mortimer) Jorgensen. On November 14, 1992, he married the love of his life, Leigh, and together they were blessed with three children and three grandchildren.

Bill recently retired after 35 years of dedicated service to Williamson County. Over the course of his career, he served as a volunteer firefighter with the Rescue Squad, a telecommunicator, Communications Director, and ultimately as Public Safety Director. His contributions left a lasting impact not only on Williamson County, but across the state of Tennessee and nationwide.

Above all else, Bill cherished his faith, his beloved wife, and his family. He was steadfast in his faith and found his greatest joy in spending time with those he loved. He also enjoyed beekeeping and was an avid amateur radio operator, connecting with people around the world.

Bill is survived by his wife, Leigh Jorgensen; his children, Kenneth (Olivia) Jorgensen, Leda (Bennett) Carpenter, and Lauren Jorgensen; his mother, Nan Jorgensen; his brother, Jim Jorgensen; and his cherished grandchildren, Clint Jorgensen, Blake Jorgensen, and Billie Grace Carpenter.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all those who prayed continuously and supported Bill and his family throughout his cancer journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s honor may be made to Parks on the Air, an international amateur radio program that encourages operators to connect from parks and public lands—a hobby that brought Bill great joy. Contributions may also be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which provides support to veterans, first responders, and their families through a variety of outreach and assistance programs.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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