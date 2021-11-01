OBITUARY: William Jeffery “Jeff” Scales

William Jeffery “Jeff” Scales – Age 50 of Nolensville, TN. October 26, 2021.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Mary “Granny” Scales, Buddy “Papa” Scales, Barbara “Grandma” Vernon and Pete “Papa” Vernon. Survived by parents, William and Vicki Scales; sister, Jan King and Rudy; nephews, Blake (Tiffany) King and Cameron (Kelsey) King; great-nephews, Tucker Johnson and Cason King; and goddaughter, Emerson Arnett.

Jeff began his love for the marching arts at Fred J Page where he played the trumpet first, and then became the drum major. After high school he fell in love with color guard and so he taught himself how to spin flag, rifle, and sabre. After several years of spinning for fun he decided to audition for an independent performance group Chimeras. He was offered a spot in the group, and this was a dream come true. He was such a talented performer and he enjoyed his time there so much. A few years later he became a color guard instructor. He worked with many color guards over the years. In the last 8 years he taught at Overton and the last 3 years at Father Ryan, with his best friend Heather. He has made a positive, lasting impact on so many students, families, and fellow teachers with his funny and gentle nature.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Terry Campbell. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers are best friends, Luke Linehan, Heather Arnett, Diana Wence and the Vernon and Scales cousins. Active Pallbearers: Blake King, Cameron King, Cody Crutcher, Tom Vernon, Robin Scales, Jason Vernon, Dalton Scott and Nelson Smith. Memorial contributions may be made to Giles Creek Baptist Church, 7084 Rocky Fork Road, Smyrna, TN 37167. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.