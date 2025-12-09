OBITUARY: William James Wilson lll

William James Wilson III, a beloved co-owner of Tennessee Cheesecake, left this world on November 28, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee. Born on January 30, 1952, in Wichita Falls, Texas, Bill, as he was fondly known, exemplified a life filled with passion, dedication, and a deep love for his family and interests.

Over the years, Bill built a successful career alongside his family at Tennessee Cheesecake, a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to quality. His work was not merely a job but a labor of love that brought joy to countless customers, allowing him to share his culinary passion with the community.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Bill had a wide range of hobbies that brought him immense joy. He was an avid reader. He loved music of all kinds and had a large collection of music albums. He found great pleasure in collecting old coins, relishing the stories and history each piece held. His love for nature was often reflected in the time he spent on his back porch, where he could immerse himself in the tranquility of the outdoors. Woodworking was another cherished hobby; he took pride in crafting beautiful pieces with his own hands, showcasing his creativity and skill. Bill’s compassion extended to his love for animals, including his cherished dogs, Lola, Little Man, and Sugar Bear, who were regarded as important members of his family.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 15 years, Teresa (Teri) Copeland-Wilson, whose partnership and shared dreams enriched his life immensely. Bill is also survived by his loving children, Will (Becca) Wilson and granddaughters Corinne and Eleanor, and Claire Wilson (Vinny Rodriguez) and grandson Silas Rodriguez. His brothers Craig (Paige) Wilson and Dr. David (Dr. Janet) Wilson, remain dedicated to honoring the bond they shared with him.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William James Wilson Jr. and Patricia Simpson Wilson, who instilled in him the values of family, hard work, and integrity that he carried throughout his life.

As we remember Bill, we celebrate a man of great character whose warmth and generosity touched the lives of all who knew him. His legacy will live on through the memories he created with his loved ones and the joy he brought to the world around him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on his Birthday, January 30. Times and place will be announced in the near future. www.williamsonmemorial.com

