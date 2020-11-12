OBITUARY: William Howard Taylor

William Howard Taylor, age 70 of Brentwood, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

William was born in New Albany, MS on March 12, 1950 to the late Barnie & Helen Taylor.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Gayle Noland Taylor; children, Ryan (Erica) Taylor, Katelin (Sergio) Avila & Kayce (Drew) Gaw; brothers, Ed (Beth) Taylor & Phil Taylor; grandchildren, Darby, Chandler, Finley, Hadley, Emerson, Beau Taylor & Collins.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Walt Leaver officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to TPOM- Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry, 136 Rains Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203, in loving memory of William Howard Taylor.