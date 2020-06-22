



William Homer Dotson, age 54 of Franklin, TN passed away June 19, 2020. He was born in Odessa, TX on February 10, 1966.

William was a veteran of the Army National Guard, serving from 1984 to 1994. He worked at Moody’s Tire for 31 years, and in 2017 he began working for Ford Lincoln of Franklin.

William is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Gregg Dotson; sister, Connie Jo Slawson; grandparents, Homer & Mary Dotson and William & Beulah Gregg; niece, Ashley Nicole Hess; great-niece, Caydon Marie Hess and great-nephew, Cash Hess. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melissa Dotson; daughter, April (Tony) Poynter; sons, Tony Robert Spillman and Eric William Dotson; sister, Beulah (Eddie) Hess; brothers, Johnny Dotson and Billy (Lisa) Whitner; grandchildren, Trinity Poynter and Sway Poynter.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com



