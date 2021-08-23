OBITUARY: William Hill Hargrove

Obituary for William Hill Hargrove

William Hill Hargrove, age 92 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

William was born in Williamson Co., TN on December 23, 1928.

Survivors include his loving daughters, Shirley (Roger) Stapler & Linda (Martin Poole) Jones; grandchildren, Shawndale Roberson, Angela (David) Price & Brittany (Tyler) Zazzi; great grandchildren, Alex William Roberson, Hailey Price, Gracie Price, Lillian Price, James Price, Olivia Zazzi & Sophia Zazzi; several nieces and nephews to include a special niece, Virginia Mae Connor & special friends, Aunt Margaret & Uncle Robert; Paul Steychen, Anthony Shane Jones & neighbor, Faye Johnson and his best friend, Nancy (Pookie).

The family would like to thank Willowbrook Hospice for the compassion and care they provided.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday, August 23, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 with a visitation one hour prior to service. Pastors, Tommy Fox & Theodore Durham officiating.

Burial will follow in Sparkman Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Collie Fox, Samuel Fox, Dale Fox, Anthony Shane Jones, Tim Skelly & Paul Steychen.

