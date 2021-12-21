OBITUARY: William Herbert Marlin

William Herbert Marlin age 88 of the Harpeth Community passed away December 19, 2021.

Herbert was native of Williamson County and was raised on the family farm. He was a graduate of Bethesda High School. Retired Supervisor with Ford Glass Plant with thirty years of service. After retirement, he loved farming and then joined his son, Mark with his business at Marlin Implement Company.

Preceded in death by parents, James Taylor and Effie Tomlin Marlin; siblings, Mary Marlin, Jimmie White, Jerry Marlin, Doug Marlin and Ellen “Till” Bogle.

Survived by: wife of 69 years, Mattie Lou Giles Marlin; sons, Steve Marlin and Mark (Debbie) Marlin; grandchildren, Kristy (Kelly) Davis, Bryan (Bre) Marlin, Christopher (Kaitlin) Marlin and Brandon (Raven) Marlin; great grandchildren, Kody, Kelsey and Kaden Davis, Ethan Lovell, Nathan, Jolene and Riley Jean Marlin, Ella, Sadie and Noah Marlin; sisters in law, Anneal Sumnar and Mary Alice Dickson; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Tom McCoy officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mike Marlin, Kody Davis, Kaden Davis, Christopher Marlin, Brandon Marlin, Jimmy Valentine, Terry Marlin and Bryan Marlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Marlin, Noah Marlin, Kelly Davis, Ethan Lowell, Daryl Stevens, Roy Wilhoite, Allen Brown Marlin and all of his former co-workers at Ford Glass Plant. Visitation will be 3-7 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com