OBITUARY: William Hendley Edwards

William Hendley Edwards of Spring Hill, TN, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the age of 74, at Maury Regional Medical Center from Covid pneumonia.

William was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, but especially a Christian. He graduated in 1965 from Hay Long High School in Mt. Pleasant, TN where he was an outstanding basketball player. He spent many years helping his Dad and uncles working on their farms.

Immediately after graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he spent the next four years, including a year in Viet Nam.

William loved to hunt, fish, woodwork, and just help others. He retired from Bellsouth after 32 years, last job being a project manager. There was really nothing that he couldn’t do, “Or At Least Try —Measure Once, Cut Twice”!!! For several years he and Phil had a “Honey Do” business called “Two Fat Men and a Truck”! They helped many people in the community. William was a longtime member of the Spring Hill Church of Christ, where he served on the security team, as well as many other works. He loved to teach young boys and girls how to shoot a gun, a bow and arrow, and how to deer hunt and fish. He was very adamant with the children about gun safety.

William is survived by his wife of 39 years: Paula Wood Edwards; son: William Brian (Lydia) Edwards; daughter: Amy Melissa Hawkins; son: Mark Mason; sisters: Linda (Charles) Morton and Diane (Phil) Bennett; grandchildren: Joey and Brian Anthony Edwards; three great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law; Jim (Carol) Wood, Mark (Barbra) Wood, Pamela (Tom) Kirchner, and their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Christine Edwards: brothers: Harry Edwards, Jr and his wife Ann, Paul Edwards and infant brother James Randall Edwards; son-in-law: Greg Hawkins; nephews: Jason Edwards and Danny Bennett; father and mother-in-law: Jimmy and Carolyn Wood.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Scott Ballard officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM Thursday until the service time at 2:00 PM. Burial, with Military Honors, will be at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Ben Jones, Riley Jones, Philip Edwards, Chuck Morton, Mack Edwards, Mark Mason, Chris Keiffer, Stacy Turner, Brett Jones, and Jason Herring. Honorary pallbearers will be David Edwards, Hendley Edwards, Jim Wood, Mark Wood, Edward Harmon, Andy Dial, Wally Fuller, Mike Yuhas, Jimmy Lincoln, and members of the Spring Hill Church of Christ. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Spring Hill Church of Christ Building Fund, or the charity of your choice.

