



William Harold “Sonny” Tomlin, age 89 of Nashville, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was a member and deacon of Radnor Baptist Church, now Sunset Hills Baptist Church, for many years.

He was a veteran of U.S. Army during the Korean War. Sonny retired from painting after nearly 50 years and he loved to fish. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many.

Preceded in death by first wife, Esther Elizabeth Tomlin; daughter, Thelma Elizabeth (Betsy) Tomlin; parents, Ben and Thelma Warren Tomlin and sister, Margaret Haislip. Survived by: wife, Donna Wayman Tomlin; son, Billy (Teresa) Tomlin; sister, Lucille “Midge” (Charlie) Jackson; brother, James “Buddy” (Martha) Tomlin; stepsons, Michael Rayburn and Shane Rayburn; five grandchildren; four step grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon Monday, May 25, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Steve Durham officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Sunset Hills Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon prior to the service on Monday




