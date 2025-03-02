OBITUARY: William Hardison “Duke” Jackson

William Hardison “Duke” Jackson, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2025, at his home in Franklin, TN. Born on June 1, 1935, Duke lived a full and vibrant life, marked by his deep connections to family, friends, and the land he so loved.

Duke dedicated many years of his career as a landscaper at Opryland. However, it was on his farm that he truly found joy and fulfillment. For over 50 years, Duke and his beloved wife, Jacquie, nurtured their farm, raising goats, cows, chickens, roosters, and a variety of other animals.

An avid outdoorsman, Duke found solace in nature through hunting and fishing. He had a passion for watching NASCAR races and was a devoted sports fan, holding season tickets for the Tennessee Titans and Vanderbilt Football teams, and eagerly supporting the Atlanta Braves.

Duke is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jacquie Jackson; their sons Troy (Michele) Jackson and Tracy Jackson; their daughter Kathy (Mark) Wilson; and his sister Mary Lou Smithson. He also leaves behind a legacy of love through his grandchildren: Jami Wilson, Sara (Jen) Thomas, Seth Jackson, Thomas Jackson, and Cole Jackson; as well as his great-grandchildren Tyler, Tristen, Ethan, Aiden, and Bailey; great-great granddaughters, Isabella and Cheyenne who will carry forth his spirit in their hearts.

Duke was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lorene Jackson, and brothers Allen Jackson and Carl “Butch” Jackson. Though he is deeply missed, his memory will endure in the lives he touched and the countless memories made through the years.

Visitation services will be held on March 5, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN. Following the service, burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens at 2:00 PM. Jim Taylor will officiate. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

