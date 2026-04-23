In loving memory of William (Billy) Gilbert Tomlinson, born December 29, 1956. Billy passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Primm Springs, TN on April 9, 2026.

Proceeded in death by Father Larry Tomlinson, Mother Irene Dillingham, Stepfather Jack Dillingham; Brother-in-law Frank Owens; Nephew Jared Joyce; Great Great Nephew Luca Bradbury.

Survived by Fiancé Angela Legan; Sisters Denise (Gary) Blair, Jeanne (Charlie) Boner, Tina (Sid) Evans, Penny Owens, Amanda (Daniel) Bates; Step siblings Brian (April) Dillingham, Randy (Lisa) Dillingham, Suzanne Dillingham, Jackie (Alan) Russell; Blessed with many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nephews.

Billy was born, William G. Tomlinson, in Sacramento, CA. At the age of three, he and his family came to Tennessee after his father served in the Navy. As a teenager, he developed an interest in muscle cars, motorcycles, and rock-n-roll music. He also loved his German Shepards. When he became an over the road truck driver, he would bring one, sometimes two along for the ride and protection. While on the road, stopping for a meal, he wouldn’t hesitate to pay for a strangers meal hoping to brighten their day. After over the road trucking, he became a driver for a local logging company before retiring. Billy was a kind hearted, simple man. He loved God, his family, his fiancé Angie, and his Native American heritage. We couldn’t have asked for a more loving son, grandson, uncle, nephew, friend, and especially big brother. He will be missed by all.

“Beyond the world as we know it, there is a field of stars, where we will all meet again and never say goodbye.”

Funeral Services Provided By Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.