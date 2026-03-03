OBITUARY: William Garrison Strickland Sr.

Today we celebrate the life of William Garrison Strickland, Sr. (Gary/Doc/Big G/Dad), as he has passed from life on Earth to heavenly life with Jesus.

Gary was born in Anniston, Alabama, April 16, 1956. His family later moved to Scottsboro, Alabama, where he spent his formative years and graduated from Scottsboro High School in 1974. Gary was class President (“Stick with Strick!”) and was named “Most Dependable” by his classmates – a trait that he carried with him for the rest of his life.

Tuscaloosa was home next, where Gary graduated from the University of Alabama with a Chemistry major and Linguistics minor. Then it was off to Nashville to earn his MD-PhD at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He would go on to establish his Neurology practice, family life, and community in Nashville.

Gary was a life-long learner, teacher, and deep thinker with a wicked sense of humor. During his journey here on Earth, Gary learned that the most important thing you can do is to get right with the Lord. To trust in Him fully. Material things don’t matter. Love your family and help people. Gary mentored and encouraged others during their hardest times. While our hearts are broken beyond measure, we take comfort in knowing that he is home with the Lord.

In Heavenly life, he has joined his father, Albert Lane Strickland of Scottsboro, Alabama; beloved son, Garrison Strickland; grandson, William Jackson Strickland of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, Nathan Strickland of Shelbyville, Kentucky; niece, Tara Strickland Hogan of Athens, Alabama; and aunt, Charlene Dismukes of Hueytown, Alabama.

Gary is survived by his wife, Joann, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage; his mother, Jean Strickland, whom he loved so much and called everyday (sometimes twice a day); his loving daughters, Mandy Strickland Floyd (Marcus) and Sarah Strickland, whom he thought hung the moon.

He leaves behind treasured grandchildren, Maddie and Kenzie Strickland; MJ, Emma Page, and Max Floyd; and bonus grandkids, Lily and Grayson Perez.

He is also survived by a loving family including his “best sister” Susan Strickland Akin of Birmingham, Alabama; “best brother” Mark Strickland (Kathy) of Athens, Alabama; and a host of nieces and nephews: Will Akin, Spencer Akin, Whitney Akin Strauss, Audrey Akin Bone, Nate Strickland, Adam Strickland, Stephanie Strickland Porlier, Hannah Strickland, and Grant Strickland, along with their families.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to 4:13 Strong, a cause close to his heart, by mail at P.O. Box 101425, Nashville, TN 37224 or online at https://413strong.org/get-involved/give/.

Service information is not complete at this time.

To leave a condolence or share a memory of Gary, please visit the Tribute Wall.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email