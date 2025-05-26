OBITUARY: William Foster Robinson

William (Bill) Foster Robinson (1933-2025) passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. He had a long career in the entertainment industry as a DJ, radio station Program Director, and television voice artist. He and Lynn also owned a number of retail stores in the Middle Tennessee area. He loved traveling, and dogs and boats of every kind. He taught countless people how to water ski and will be truly missed by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Hogg) Robinson; children, including Sandi Poyer and her husband Mike, Tim Robinson and his wife Kimberly, Todd Robinson and his wife Patty, Bill Robinson, Jr. and his wife Risa, Emily Naff and her husband Ben; and grandchildren, including Stephen and Hawk Poyer; Emily and Anna Robinson; Ian Robinson; Foster Robinson; and great grandson Rhyder Swisshelm.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Heart’n Soul Hospice.