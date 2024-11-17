OBITUARY: William Eugene Bohannon

William Eugene “Bo” Bohannon, 87, resident of Spring Hill, died Friday, November 15, 2024 at his residence.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends on Thursday, November 21, 2024 from 4:00 PM until the service time. Oakes and Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born September 11, 1937 in Vina, AL, he was the son of the late Hosea Floyd Bohannon and the late Mammie Evelyn Davidson Bohannon. On March 22, 1961, he married the love of his life, Nancy Carol Renner Bohannon. After serving in the Army, William retired from Ford Motor Co. at 49 years old, and continued working on the farm with his cattle and hogs. He helped start the Williamson County Rescue Squad and the local CB Club. William loved to coon hunt, play music with his country band at the College Grove Senior Citizen Center and all over Middle Tennessee. He loved his family and never met a stranger.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, William is survived by his children, Brian (Karyn) Bohannon, Cyndi (Tommy) Petty, Brett Bohannon; grandchildren, Brandi (David) Hightower, Heath (Deanna Platt) Petty, Amber (Mike) Lorance, Kyler (Sumon) Thomas, Courtney (Josh) Pritchard; great grandchildren, Palmer Hightower, Rowan Lorance, Maddie Lorance, Carson Lorance, Kheo Thomas, Summer Thomas, Jordy Pritchard, and Conley Pritchard.