OBITUARY: William Edward ‘Bill’ Crawford

William Edward “Bill” known as “Bunker Bill” Crawford, age 74 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away on April 13, 2024.

He was a native of Williamson County, TN and was a long time welder. Former pit crew member for Jimmy Maxwell Racing and Flookie Buford Racing where he and his family had fond memories of racing at Nashville Speedway. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing.

Preceded in death by parents, Jessie Edward and Alma Estelle Ladd Crawford; sister, Martha V. Boone and nephew, Shannon P. Boone.

Survived by: wife, Ada Wilson Crawford; brothers, Jesse (Bertha) Crawford and Tommy (Charolette) Crawford; sisters, Mary Crawford Fardella and Jean (Billy) Poteete; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Bobby Bennett and Danny Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in Poteete Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Robbie Wilson, Paul Jordan, Chad Chandler, Danny Crawford, Shawn Boone, Tim Boone. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews and nieces. Memorials may be made to the William Edward “Bill” Crawford Memorial Fund. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

